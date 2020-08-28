Polk County stops short of issuing mask mandate, blames Reynolds

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Polk County leaders said they are unable to enact public health safety measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, like a mask mandate, because Gov. Kim Reynolds has prevented them from doing so.

In a news release Friday, the Polk County board of supervisors said they issued a letter to the governor to encourage a statewide mask mandate and requested the ability to do so on a local level.

“Ultimately the governor of Iowa has eliminated the ability of local governments to enact common sense practices that will protect our most vulnerable residents. Until a vaccine is approved and becomes widely available, masks are one of the only tools that we have to help contain local outbreaks and the uncontrolled community spread that we are experiencing right now. It is both unfortunate and discouraging that we are unable to adopt a mask mandate at this time,” Polk County Supervisor Matt McCoy said.

County officials said the county continues to experience record increases in COVID-19 cases.

“The White House Coronavirus Task Force identifies a community as a ‘hot spot’ or ‘red zone’ when two criteria are met – a seven-day average positivity rate of over 10%, which Polk County reached this week; and a case rate of over 100 cases per 100,000 population, which Polk County has far exceeded for 57 consecutive days,” county officials said. “Based on these metrics the Polk County Board of Health Advisory Committee recommended that the board of supervisors adopt a countywide mask mandate.”

A local mask ordinance would defy Reynolds’ claim that cities cannot mandate face coverings.

“We have been collecting the data and have engaged our local jurisdictions in a dialogue about the urgency of this situation. The majority of our local leaders are in agreement that masks are an effective tool at preventing the spread of COVID-19, but due to concerns about the legality and enforceability of a mask mandate there is not support to implement a countywide mask mandate at this time,” Polk County Supervisor Angela Connolly said.

The county stopped short of issuing a mask mandate, as Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie did in a public health declaration Wednesday. Cownie said the goal is to get the coronavirus positivity rate below 5%. He said the decision was driven by the positivity rate in Polk County.

