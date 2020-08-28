Advertisement

Nebraska players’ lawsuit seeks to restore Big 10 fall football

Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour, center, runs for a touchdown past Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
Nebraska running back Wyatt Mazour, center, runs for a touchdown past Iowa linebacker Kristian Welch (34) during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Lincoln, Neb., Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa won 27-24. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(AP) - A group of Nebraska football players filed a lawsuit asking a jury to force the Big Ten Conference to reinstate a fall football season.

The lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court in Lincoln contends, among other things, the players lost opportunities for development in football, will lose exposure for possible professional football opportunities and won’t be able to market themselves in order to eventually capitalize on name, image and likeness revenue opportunities.

The Big Ten said the lawsuit has no merit.

