Iowa Department of Revenue extends tax payment deadlines for some businesses

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Revenue announced on Friday it is extending the deadlines for tax payments for some businesses.

This comes after Gov. Reynolds again closed bars in six Iowa counties in response to rising coronavirus cases.

Order 2020-04 extends the due date for paying sales tax or individual income tax withholding that fall on or after August 27, but before October 1, until October 31. This is specifically for a bar or other alcohol establishment in the six counties in which Reynolds ordered these establishments to close.

For more information on tax changes in Iowa, click here.

To read the full order, click here.

