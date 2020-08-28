Iowa City Senior Center to continue remote programming into the fall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Senior Center said it will continue to expand its lineup of remote programming into the fall.

While COVID-19 has forced the continued closure of the Senior Center’s building, virtual activities continue.

The online activities can be viewed here.

In a news release, the center listed its online offerings:

Virtual offerings include:

Several of The Center’s most popular fitness classes, including Saturday Morning Yoga, Fit 4 Life, Slow Flow Yoga, BeMoved Dance, Moving with Parkinson’s, and Bone Builders

Continued favorites like a weekly Garden Club, Iowa City History Talks, Spanish Conversation Practice, Book Discussion Groups, Reading Aloud, and 50+ Singles Breakfast Club.

More opportunities for creative outlets and social connection such as Watercolor Doodling, Zentangle, cooking classes, and Hobby Hour/Happy Hour gatherings including Shop Class, All Things Fermentation, and Collecting.

An intergenerational event to celebrate Grandparents Day with a virtual ice cream social and online activities for all ages.

Programs to help you stay informed in our changing world, such as COVID-19 updates and Q&A sessions from Johnson County Public Health, and our continuing series of readings and discussions about social justice and racial equity.

For more information visit icgov.org/senior or call 319-356-5220.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.