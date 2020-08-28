Advertisement

Great weekend weather to get outside!

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front advancing through the area this evening will bring cooler, more comfortable air to eastern Iowa for much of the extended forecast. As this front moves through, some rain will accompany it and we are watching for the potential for some strong to severe storms that may be able to fire off as well. Strong winds and hail remain the main threats with this system. Remember to have multiple, reliable severe weather information sources to alert you if the weather turns severe.

Behind the front, we’ll see drier, more comfortable air settle in for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
It'll be a great weekend to get outdoors with mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures.

Forecast

Potential for strong storms this afternoon and evening

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a warm day with scattered storms this afternoon and evening.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 14 hours ago
Be on the lookout for strong storms later today into tonight.

Forecast

Warm again Friday, chances for storms

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT
|
By Jan Ryherd
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day with storms possible by Friday afternoon.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:55 PM CDT
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day with severe storms possible Friday along a cold front.

Forecast

Hot today, a few storms possible over northern Iowa this afternoon

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the 90s this afternoon. A few storms are possible over northern Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT
Plan on another hot day with highs into the 90s. Isolated storms may occur over the north later this afternoon.

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

Forecast

Thursday’s sunny and hot conditions gives way to a Friday change

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT