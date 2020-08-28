Great weekend weather to get outside!

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front advancing through the area this evening will bring cooler, more comfortable air to eastern Iowa for much of the extended forecast. As this front moves through, some rain will accompany it and we are watching for the potential for some strong to severe storms that may be able to fire off as well. Strong winds and hail remain the main threats with this system. Remember to have multiple, reliable severe weather information sources to alert you if the weather turns severe.

Behind the front, we’ll see drier, more comfortable air settle in for the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will top out in the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunny skies.

