Gov. Reynolds: Antigen testing to be included in state COVID-19 data

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Rapid COVID-19 testing is on the rise in Iowa, and Gov. Reynolds said it will now be included in the state’s coronavirus numbers.

Reynolds said these numbers haven’t been reported in daily case totals, until now.

Antigen tests detect proteins on the surface of the virus. They are most accurate five days after developing symptoms.

It takes less than 20 minutes to get the results of an antigen test. Some experts say they’re not always reliable. But MercyOne Des Moines Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Ravi Vemuri said as long as they’re interpreted correctly, he doesn’t see them as a problem.

“If you’re symptomatic, or you’ve had very close exposure or prolonged contact with someone, and you’re positive, then it’s a very good test,” Dr. Vemuri said. “It truly is positive. On the other hand, if you’re negative in that setting then you can’t totally rely on this negativity and you need a confirmatory test.”

In that case, you’ll need a PCR test which is more sensitive and detects genetic material. Both can be done with a nasal swab.

Right now, the Iowa Department of Public health says there have been more than 11,000 antigen tests conducted. About 1,300 of them tested positive. That leaves about 9,700 which tested negative.

