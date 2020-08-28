Advertisement

Former Iowa basketball head coach Lute Olson passes away

Lute Olson, who led the Iowa men's basketball team to the Final Four in 1980, passed away on Thursday night at the age of 85.
By Josh Christensen
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Former Iowa men’s basketball head coach Lute Olson passed away on Thursday night in Tuscon, Arizona. He was 85 years old.

Olson coached the Hawekeyes from 1974-83 and led them to the Final Four in 1980. He left the program in 1983 and became the head coach at Arizona. Olson guided the Wildcats to 23 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, four Final Fours and an NCAA championship in 1997 before retiring from coaching in 2008. He’s the school’s all-time winningest coach with 589 wins. He’s 14th on the all-time men’s Division I basketball list in career wins with 781.

Olson had dealt with several health issues in the past few months, including a minor stroke in 2019.

The United Way's Disaster Recovery Fund is focused on long term recovery - and will support organizations that directly help those in need.