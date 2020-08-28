Crews on scene of apartment fire in southwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a fire at an apartment complex in southwest Cedar Rapids.

Witnesses tell KCRG-TV9 they first saw flames coming from the Glenbrook Apartments complex located in the 4800 block of 1st Avenue Southwest shortly before 2:45 p.m.

No other information has been released.

A KCRG-TV9 News crew is at the scene.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.