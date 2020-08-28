Eastern Iowa continues cleaning up storm debris as another storm moves through

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While another severe weather system sweeps across Eastern Iowa some are still cleaning up from the derecho more than two weeks ago.

Marilyn Love, who’s a retiree, has cleaned up the debris around her home mostly by herself.

“I don’t have the stamina I’ve used to do these things,” she said. “It’s just old age, it’s just old age.”

Love said it’s not like she could call anybody because of the pandemic and her husband has terminal cancer. So she’s continuing to roll up the chain fence in her backyard.

“Having to deal with this in my golden years as a retiree, I think that’s the worse,” she said.

Dave Chalupsky, who is a window contractor, said it’s important people clean up the debris around their home before it another storm system spreads it around.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.