COVID-19 cases surpass 62,000 as antigen testing numbers are added to state’s data

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A day after Gov. Reynolds announced the addition of data from rapid antigen testing the state’s data shows more than 62,000 cases in Iowa.

The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 2,663 more COVID-19 cases and 12 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now at 81.7 percent.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 28, the state’s data is showing a total of 62,031 COVID-19 cases and 1,091 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,258 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 618,253 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 299 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 40 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 91 are in the ICU and 41 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.