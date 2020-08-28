Coralville family displaced by house fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Coralville family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home.

The Coralville fire department said the fire started in the basement of a home located at 718 9th Avenue at 7:40 a.m. on Friday.

The fire damaged the basement and smoke caused damage throughout the rest of the home.

The residents were home at the time, but they made it out safely. They are now staying with family members.

Officials said there were no injuries, and estimated cost of the damages will be reported at a later time.

