Advertisement

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

Two days after Iowa City made mask-wearing mandatory, leaders in Johnson County are following suit.
Two days after Iowa City made mask-wearing mandatory, leaders in Johnson County are following suit.
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, some college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students.

The outbreaks since students began returning to campus in the past few weeks have heightened town-gown tensions and led to recriminations between local politicians and university officials.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

2nd judge considers Trump motion to void Iowa absentee forms

Updated: 1 hours ago
One day after an Iowa judge voided 50,000 absentee ballot requests, a second judge says he’ll rule shortly on the Trump campaign’s motion to invalidate 14,000 more.

Iowa

Iowa City Senior Center to continue remote programming into the fall

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Iowa City Senior Center said it will continue to expand its lineup of remote programming.

News

Eight University of Nebraska players sue Big Ten Conference

Updated: 2 hours ago
Eight football players from the University of Nebraska are suing the Big Ten Conference.

News

Health experts warn US could reach more than 200,000 COVID-19 deaths in less than a month

Updated: 2 hours ago
Health experts warn that the U.S. could reach a grim milestone in less than a month.

Latest News

Iowa

Autopsy backlog pushes burials back weeks for some in Iowa

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Some Iowa families have been unable for weeks to bury loved ones who have died because of a backlog of autopsies at the Iowa state medical examiner’s office.

Iowa

COVID-19 cases surpass 62,000 as antigen testing numbers are added to state’s data

Updated: 2 hours ago
A day after Gov. Reynolds announced the addition of data from rapid antigen testing the state’s data shows more than 62,000 cases in Iowa.

Iowa

Coralville family displaced by house fire

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Coralville family has been displaced after a fire damaged their home.

Iowa

Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse in Cedar Rapids closes permanently

Updated: 3 hours ago
Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse in Cedar Rapids said it has been forced to close permanently.

Iowa

Polk County stops short of issuing mask mandate, blames Reynolds

Updated: 4 hours ago
Polk County leaders said they are unable to enact public health safety measures to slow the spread of coronavirus, like a mask mandate, because Gov. Kim Reynolds has prevented them from doing so.

Iowa

Iowa Department of Revenue extends tax payment deadlines for some businesses

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Iowa Department of Revenue announced on Friday it is extending the deadlines for tax payments for some businesses.