Clear Creek Amana High School resumes classes after positive COVID-19 case caused closure

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Iowa (KCRG) - Students at Clear Creek Amana High School will return to class on Friday.

The school canceled all classes on Thursday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. Cleaning crews disinfected the school during the closure.

The district received a report of one case late Wednesday night, but there is not an outbreak at the school. That could change as the district and public health department conducts contact tracing.

Currently, the state tracks outbreaks at long term care facilities, but not schools, something the governor does not plan to change.

“State and local public health are working together and then local public health is working with our school districts all across our state. And so they are providing the information, and actually have access to the information sometimes before we do, and so their information is more timely than what we have at the state perspective.”

Kelly Garcia, who oversees the state’s department of human services, did say the state would consider getting involved with tracking outbreaks if it reached a point where they need to.

