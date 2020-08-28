City of Iowa City says motorists should be aware of possible traffic backups due to protests

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Iowa City is warning people to watch out for traffic backups as people plan to protest Friday night.

On the Iowa Freedom Riders Instagram page, they posted they’re meeting on the Pentacrest at 7 p.m. for the next four nights. The City says they’ll work to reroute traffic when possible.

The group started protesting following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis Police officers.

