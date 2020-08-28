Central City Middle/High School rolling out ‘virtual, in-person learning’ for back to school

CENTRAL CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As students prepare to return to learn, classes in one eastern Iowa school district are taking a unique approach.

On Monday, Wildcats in Central City are coming back to school. They will see teachers like Lindsay Lentz, a seventh and eighth grade English teacher, for the first time in months.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing all of my students again, and some new students,” Lentz said.

As she prepares to welcome students back, the school is preparing a new way to learn: leaders are calling it “virtual, in-person learning.”

“And so one night I woke up and I had this idea that we could do this virtual school, but on-site,” said Dr. Tim Cronin, the Superintendent of Central City Community Schools.

That means Wildcats in middle or high school will still learn online- but they will take those classes, socially distanced, inside the school building.

“Students if they’re at home all day, they don’t have their social interaction, they don’t have their schedule that they need, they may not have good internet at home, their parents aren’t there to check on them, they have to make their own food, kind of all of the stuff that the school does that’s beyond just the education process,” Cronin said.

So while students may be in the classroom, they will not face the teacher’s desk, and they will be limited to where they sit throughout the day.

“And we’ve got our middle school/high school classes down to I think about 11 or 12 students,” Cronin said. “And so we feel like, with 11 or 12 students, we’ll be able to socially distance in the room and take breaks.”

And for teachers like Lentz, she says the safety aspect is most important.

“We’re more concerned at first about safety, so many of things that I’ve been doing right now have been about the safety aspect,” Lentz said.

So it might look different, but they’re expecting things to be a bit more normal than the way it’s been in recent months.

“But I still anticipate kids that are excited, staff’s that excited, and that whole feeling is going to be just like the regular first day of school,” Lentz said.

