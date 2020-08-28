Cedar Rapids police investigating stabbing from Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are investigating a stabbing that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

Police responded to a report of a stabbing at 1323 A Avenue NW on August 24 at 11:56 p.m. Officers were told that the victim has been stabbed in the neck and that the suspect allegedly fled on foot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man outside out a home with multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to a local hospital and police say his injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

The investigation determined that the stabbing had happened in the 100 block of 14th Street NW and it appeared that the victim and the suspect had gotten into an argument that allegedly led to the stabbing.

The investigation in ongoing.

