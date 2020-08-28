Advertisement

Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse in Cedar Rapids closes permanently

Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse in Cedar Rapids said it has been forced to close permanently.

Owners Larry and Junetta Janda made the announcement in a Facebook post, saying they attempted to sell the business to any buyer at a discounted price, but no one bought it.

The coffee shop, located at 1271 1st Avenue SE, is the latest business to close permanently in a tough year marred by the coronavirus pandemic and more recently the derecho storm.

Brewed Awakenings, unfortunately was forced to close permanently. An attempt was made to sell the business to any buyer...

Posted by Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

