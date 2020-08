CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kennedy Senior Kaylin Kinney was almost unhittable this past season.. Kinney has 527 strikeouts in her career and a 0 .77 career ERA and boy could she bring the heat.

On top of her success in the circle, Kinney was a career .501 hitter, crushing a whopping 55 home runs in her career.

