America’s cutest TSA canine detective? You can find her working at Honolulu’s airport

Kajla won a three-day social media competition
Meet Kajla, the TSA's cutest canine detective for 2020, who works at the Honolulu airport.
Meet Kajla, the TSA's cutest canine detective for 2020, who works at the Honolulu airport.(Source: KHNL/KGMB)
Published: Aug. 28, 2020 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (KHNL/KGMB/Gray News) - Kajla, an explosive detection canine pup who works at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, has been named the Transportation Security Administration’s cutest canine for 2020.

The 5-year-old Vizsla won a three-day social media competition where she gained the most likes on TSA’s social media accounts. She was a finalist for the contest up against four other dogs from around the country.

Kajla has worked with her handler, Penny Fernandes, in TSA’s security operations at Honolulu’s primary airport for almost four years.

“We are so appreciative here at HNL for everybody’s support. She’s definitely a very cute dog, but at the same time she’s also a very hard worker as well,” said Fernandes. “She’s a force to be reckoned with, she has a lot of energy.”

On top of being named the “Cutest Canine,” Kajla is also the hardest-working TSA dog, with the highest daily average time worked, according to the TSA.

You can catch Kajla and Penny working side-by-side in TSA’s security operations at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport regularly.

Copyright 2020 KHNL/KGMB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

