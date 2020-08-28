2nd judge considers Trump motion to void Iowa absentee forms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — One day after an Iowa judge voided 50,000 absentee ballot requests, a second judge says he’ll rule shortly on the Trump campaign’s motion to invalidate 14,000 more.

Judge Patrick Tott heard arguments Friday on the dispute in Woodbury County and said that he would try to issue a ruling by the end of the day.

At issue is whether Woodbury County’s elections commissioner, Patrick Gill, acted improperly when he sent absentee ballot request forms to 57,000 registered voters that had their personal information filled in.

Judge Ian Thornhill ruled Thursday that a similar mailing in Linn County violated a directive from the Iowa Secretary of State, who ordered counties to leave the forms blank when mailed to voters in order to ensure uniformity statewide.

