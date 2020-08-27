Advertisement

West High Volleyball team elects to wear masks during game

By Michael OBrien
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For many high schools around the state, the volleyball season began Tuesday night with different school districts having different protocols for teams and spectators.

At Iowa City West, no fan will be let into the building or gym if they don’t have a mask on and one that’s kept on at all time.

“Our first focus has been the safety and health of our kids,” said Athletic Director Craig Huegel. “Wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing your hands are the three things that we know can make a difference and we hope that difference allows us to finish our seasons.”

As for the players, the longevity of the season is a main concern. The IGHSAU does not require masks during play, but the Trojans collectively decided they would keep them on.

“As in any sport any obstacle we kind of just had to overcome it,” said junior McKenna Proud.

“It’s not as bad as you think and especially if it helps us to continue to play, I’ll definitely wear it,” said junior Mayowa Dokun.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Parker Bechen

Updated: Aug. 30, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
Sunday 10p newscast recording

Sports

Athlete of the Week: Parker Bechen

Updated: 1 hour ago
This week's KCRG TV9 Athlete of the Week is North Linn baseball player Parker Bechen.

Sports

Iowa City West elects to mask up during games

Updated: 1 hours ago
Governor tours storm damage in Czech Village

Sports

Iowa Swim members react to news that sport will be discontinued

Updated: 8 hours ago

Latest News

Sports

Iowa swim team members felt blindsided upon hearing news that sport would be discontinued

Updated: 9 hours ago
On Friday, the Iowa Athletics Department announced they were cutting four sports due to financial struggles from the COVID-19 Pandemic. Mens Tennis, Mens Gymnastics, and both Mens and Women’s Swimming and Diving were the programs affected.

Sports

Mount Vernon working hard off the court in hopes to complete season

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
The Mount Vernon Mustangs come into the 2020 season as the defending state champions and have their sights on a repeat.

Sports

Kennedy sweeps Iowa City West on opening night

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:54 PM CDT
With the win, the Cougars move to 1-0 and look ahead to a match up with Bettendorf on Thursday. Iowa City West looks to rebound against North Scott.

Sports

Kennedy sweeps Iowa City West

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Mount Vernon working hard off the court to stay COVID free

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT
10pm newscast recording

Sports

Iowa City schools to restrict attendance at sports, performances, require masks

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:23 PM CDT
|
By KCRG News Staff
Attendance at sporting events and other performances at schools in the Iowa City Community School District will be limited to persons close to the participants, among other restrictions, district officials announced.