West High Volleyball team elects to wear masks during game

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - For many high schools around the state, the volleyball season began Tuesday night with different school districts having different protocols for teams and spectators.

At Iowa City West, no fan will be let into the building or gym if they don’t have a mask on and one that’s kept on at all time.

“Our first focus has been the safety and health of our kids,” said Athletic Director Craig Huegel. “Wearing a mask, socially distancing and washing your hands are the three things that we know can make a difference and we hope that difference allows us to finish our seasons.”

As for the players, the longevity of the season is a main concern. The IGHSAU does not require masks during play, but the Trojans collectively decided they would keep them on.

“As in any sport any obstacle we kind of just had to overcome it,” said junior McKenna Proud.

“It’s not as bad as you think and especially if it helps us to continue to play, I’ll definitely wear it,” said junior Mayowa Dokun.

