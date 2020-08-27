Warm again Friday, chances for storms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the forecast stays quiet for most of the area this evening, we’ll see the possibility for some rain and storms in far northern Iowa this evening. Any storms that form will have the capability of becoming severe given how warm and humid it has been this week.

A better chance of storms exists across our entire area for Friday as a front passes through the state. Right now it looks like most of us will see some sunshine to start off the day, but a few morning storms will be possible to the north. Better storm development is expected by mid-afternoon through the evening. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds, followed by hail and heavy rainfall possibly leading to local areas of flash flooding. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once this front passes later tomorrow night, clear and dry weather is likely for the weekend with highs backing off into the more seasonal range of the upper 70s and low 80s.

