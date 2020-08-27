Advertisement

Warm again Friday, chances for storms

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - While the forecast stays quiet for most of the area this evening, we’ll see the possibility for some rain and storms in far northern Iowa this evening. Any storms that form will have the capability of becoming severe given how warm and humid it has been this week.

A better chance of storms exists across our entire area for Friday as a front passes through the state. Right now it looks like most of us will see some sunshine to start off the day, but a few morning storms will be possible to the north. Better storm development is expected by mid-afternoon through the evening. The main threat with these storms will be gusty winds, followed by hail and heavy rainfall possibly leading to local areas of flash flooding. An isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

Once this front passes later tomorrow night, clear and dry weather is likely for the weekend with highs backing off into the more seasonal range of the upper 70s and low 80s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago
Summer-like temperatures stick around one more day with severe storms possible Friday along a cold front.

Forecast

Hot today, a few storms possible over northern Iowa this afternoon

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on highs into the 90s this afternoon. A few storms are possible over northern Iowa.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 13 hours ago
Plan on another hot day with highs into the 90s. Isolated storms may occur over the north later this afternoon.

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 6:28 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

Latest News

Forecast

Thursday’s sunny and hot conditions gives way to a Friday change

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 5:38 PM CDT

Forecast

Heat continues, rain & storm chances increase Thursday night

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:58 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Highs today will yet again be in the 90s. Like yesterday, the heat index should hit 100 for a few hours this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 12:49 PM CDT
Heat and humidity continue, rain chances increase Friday.

Forecast

Heat continues, storms possible by Friday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot one with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
Plan on another hot day with highs into the mid-90s.