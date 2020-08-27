Advertisement

University of Northern Iowa president: closing bars will help protect our community

The campanile on the University of Northern Iowa campus on August 26, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa on Thursday said it welcomes Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation that closes bars in six counties across the state.

Black Hawk County is among the six counties where bars will be required to close until at least September 20.

“Today’s action by the governor will help our community protect against the spread of COVID-19,” UNI President Mark A. Nook said in a statement. “It supports the effort already underway by the university and many establishments across the Cedar Valley to protect the health and safety of our community. But this pandemic is far from over; we must all act together by wearing masks, maintaining six feet of social distance and frequently washing our hands. These are the steps we must take to save lives and have the quickest possible return to the quality of life we enjoyed before the global pandemic.”

UNI also warned students they could face disciplinary action for disregarding health and safety guidelines, even when off campus.

