Unemployment claims in Iowa rise following derecho

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Workforce Development reports a total of 6,954 initial unemployment claims were filed between August 16 and August 22.

Of those, 6,201 were by those who live and work in Iowa, while 753 were by those who work in Iowa but live in another state.

Continuing weekly unemployment claims totaled 84,248 last week. That’s an increase of 1,806 from the previous reporting period.

IWD said workers who were impacted by the August 10 derecho storm were counted in these numbers, which may explain the increase in claims filed last week. Linn County alone accounted for 1,668 of the unemployment claims filed, compared to the 411 claims filed the week before the storm.

There was a total of  $23,295,591.51 in unemployment insurance benefits paid last week.

The industries with the most claims were manufacturing (1,897), self-employed/independent contractors, etc. (849), healthcare and social assistance (682), construction (439), and accommodation and food services (409).

Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) benefits payments totaled $6,815,400 last week. That makes a total of $1,587,646,543 in FPUC benefits paid since April 4.

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) benefits payments totaled $4,450,934 last week.

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) benefits payments totaled $4,437,295.05. That makes a total of $51,796,857.72 in PEUC benefits paid since May 27.

State Extended Benefits payments totaled $861,920.18. That makes a total of $3,606,083.61 in Extended Benefits paid since July 21.

IWD said there are more than 59,000 job openings at www.iowaworkd.gov

For more information on this week’s data, click here.

