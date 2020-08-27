UI Health Care urging people to double down on COVID-19 safety precautions

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Iowa, UI Health Care is urging people to double down on safety precautions.

“This recent increase is a serious situation and an important reminder that COVID-19 won’t end until everyone in the community follows necessary safety practices, no matter how inconvenient they may be,” says Suresh Gunasekaran, MBA, chief executive officer, UI Hospitals & Clinics and associate vice president, UI Health Care. “Everyone must work together to keep our families, friends, and colleagues safe and healthy.”

Officials with UI Health Care say they have seen an increase in the number of visits to the Influenza-like Illness Clinic and more people testing positive for COVID-19. Those who have COVID-19 symptoms are encouraged to use the COVID-19 symptom checker from UI Health Care and schedule a telehealth video visit.

They also stated the three W’s to practice are: wear your mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance. In addition, they stated the three C’s to avoid are closed spaces, crowded places, and close contact.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.