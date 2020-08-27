Advertisement

Trees Forever visits Indian Creek Nature Center to assess derecho damage

By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Trees Forever was at Indian Creek Nature Center in Cedar Rapids Wednesday to look at just how much damage the storm did to trees.

The group says Indian Creek has large oak trees that fell down and a lot of broken branches.

An arborist with Trees Forever says, if more than 50% of tree canopy is lost or more than 30% of the trunk is missing, the tree is not going to survive.

“Some trees that have been topped you can leave them standing knowing that they’re not gonna have a long life, but they will still be there for the time being. They’re not an immediate hazard. But trees that are broken and have hanging branches you want to get those taken care of because it’s a safety hazard,” said Debbie Fluegel, a certified arborist with Trees Forever.

She said anyone thinking about re-planting trees should wait until September or October.

And also make sure *there is no construction or tree removal happening because that compacts the soil... which can also compact the roots.

