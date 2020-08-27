St. Luke’s doctor looking for different ways to manage chronic pain

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A doctor at UnityPoint Saint Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids is doing a clinical trial to try to stop people from treating chronic pain with opioids.

Dr. Stanley Matthew, MD, is using natural remedies like vitamin C, turmeric, and ginger for his clinical trial. He said opioids shouldn’t be used to treat chronic pain. Dr. Matthew said chronic pain is pain longer than three months.

Dr. Matthew said giving people opioids for treatment was the standard more than 15 years ago. That’s changed because of the harm it can do to a person’s body.

People would become dependent on the painkiller, and could possibly overdose on it. Dr. Matthew said he’s seen some success in natural remedies.

“My hypothesis is now that their receptors in their body are free from the opioids, they have a chance for other medication to work,” he said.

Dr. Matthew said opioids can be ok for short term pain.

“Acute pain, for example, me and you break our ankle playing basketball, we take three days’ worth of painkillers, it’s reasonable,” he said. “What’s not reasonable, if it’s been a year since I broke my ankle and I’m taking three hydrocodone every day.”

Right now they are doing the study with more than 120 people with chronic pain. They hope to be done with the study in the next six months. He hopes the study shows people there are safer alternatives out there and gives hope to patients.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.