Solid Waste Agency offering free wood chips

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Linn County Solid Waste Agency is offering free wood chips, while supplies last.

Residents and businesses may take unlimited wood chips for free, which normally cost $40 per ton. The wood chips are natural colored and come from trees in Cedar Rapids.

The compost location is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Trailers will need to weigh-in and weigh out.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.