Sen. Ernst speaks at the Republican National Convention

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Joni Earnst delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday evening.

Ernst began by speaking of her time growing up on a family farm in Iowa and serving in the National Guard. Her time in the National Guard brought her to Cedar Rapids in the flood of 2008.

She shared how the same places impacted by this historic flood are now reeling from the derecho just a few weeks ago. Ernst credited President Trump with quickly signing emergency relief to Iowa following the derecho and bringing Iowa to the national media’s attention.

Much of Ernst’s speech touted how she and the President are working to help farmers in Iowa including trade deals and the implementation of year-round sales of E15.

Ernst referenced policies from the Obama-Biden administration that were harmful to farmers and said farm policy would be a significant difference between the Biden-Harris and Trump-Pense tickets.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.