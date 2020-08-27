Advertisement

Sen. Ernst speaks at the Republican National Convention

Sen. Joni Ernst speaks remotely at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.
Sen. Joni Ernst speaks remotely at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.(RNC via CNN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Sen. Joni Earnst delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday evening.

Ernst began by speaking of her time growing up on a family farm in Iowa and serving in the National Guard. Her time in the National Guard brought her to Cedar Rapids in the flood of 2008.

She shared how the same places impacted by this historic flood are now reeling from the derecho just a few weeks ago. Ernst credited President Trump with quickly signing emergency relief to Iowa following the derecho and bringing Iowa to the national media’s attention.

Much of Ernst’s speech touted how she and the President are working to help farmers in Iowa including trade deals and the implementation of year-round sales of E15.

Ernst referenced policies from the Obama-Biden administration that were harmful to farmers and said farm policy would be a significant difference between the Biden-Harris and Trump-Pense tickets.

