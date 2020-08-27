Advertisement

Secretary of State says absentee form mailings in Linn, two other counties breached voters’ information

(KCRG)
By the Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.

The assertion by the office of Secretary of State Paul Pate, a Republican, is a boost for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, which is suing three Iowa counties to invalidate at least 70,000 returned absentee ballot request forms. The claim comes ahead of a hearing Thursday in a lawsuit filed by the Trump campaign and state and national GOP groups against Linn County Auditor Joel Miller.

The lawsuit seeks to invalidate about 50,000 requests for absentee ballots that have been returned since July, when Miller’s office sent forms with personal information to about 140,000 registered voters.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

News

NewsDrone9 provides aerial views of Cedar Rapids damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
NewsDrone9 provides aerial views of Cedar Rapids damage.

News

University of Iowa President writes COVID letter

Updated: 1 hours ago
University of Iowa President Bruce Herrald reprimanded Iowa City businesses that are not following state guidelines.

News

Storm surge explanation

Updated: 1 hours ago
Storm surge is basically water that gets pushed inland

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids homeowner working to repair home more than two weeks after derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Scheinblum
The city has put a placard on many homes that have been deemed unsafe. That’s leaving some people in the city without a home, or working to keep their home from a similar fate.

News

Cedar Rapids homeowner working to repair home more than two weeks after derecho

Updated: 1 hours ago

Iowa

Iowa driver’s license stations to remain appointment-only permanently

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A change put in place toward the start of the novel coronavirus pandemic at driver’s license stations in Iowa will be kept indefinitely, according to state officials.

Iowa

Southeast Iowa man charged in death of couple who were on motorcycle

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
southeast Iowa man is charged in the death of a couple who were struck earlier this month as they waited on their motorcycle in a construction zone.

News

“Project Reconnect” seeing need in services for low-income families without power

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
More than two weeks now after the derecho hit, some people are still without power in Linn County. That's why a partnership between four local nonprofits is assisting homeowners in getting power back at no cost.

Iowa

Johnson County officials stress community responsibility to limit virus spread

Updated: 2 hours ago
Reported cases of COVID-19 in Johnson County have dramatically increased over the last few days, totaling over 300 cases in four days.