Red Cross shelter at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One shelter in Cedar Rapids will close in the coming days.

The American Red Cross Shelter will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. That is located on the 2nd Avenue Bridge.

The Red Cross is working with the community to help anyone who is still there find someplace to go. These types of shelters are meant to be short-term until longer-term solutions can be found. The shelter opened to help residents who were impacted by the August 10 derecho.

