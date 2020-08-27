Advertisement

Red Cross shelter at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close Saturday

American Red Cross discusses what they're doing to help Iowans recovering from Monday's derecho.
American Red Cross discusses what they're doing to help Iowans recovering from Monday's derecho.
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One shelter in Cedar Rapids will close in the coming days. 

The American Red Cross Shelter will close at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. That is located on the 2nd Avenue Bridge. 

The Red Cross is working with the community to help anyone who is still there find someplace to go. These types of shelters are meant to be short-term until longer-term solutions can be found. The shelter opened to help residents who were impacted by the August 10 derecho.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Cedar Rapids asking businesses to complete storm loss questionnaire

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
In response to the August 10 derecho, the City of Cedar Rapids is asking businesses to complete a storm loss questionnaire.

Local

Linn County Emergency Managers warm of contractor scams

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Emergency Managers in Linn County are warning residents of potential contractor scams.

Iowa

Judge to rule on Trump’s motion to block Iowa absentee forms

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A judge says he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county.

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa president: closing bars will help protect our community

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Northern Iowa on Thursday said it welcomes Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation that closes bars in six counties across the state.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City School District allowed to start classes online only

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state has granted permission to the Iowa City Community School District to begin classes online only as COVID-19 cases increase in the county.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties following increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bars will be closing again in the six Iowa counties with the most virus activity beginning Thursday.

News

Gov. Reynolds orders bars to close in 6 Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
As a result of rising COVID-19 cases, Governor Reynolds ordered all bars in 6 counties to close - including Linn, Johnson and Black Hawk Counties.

News

Clear Creek Amana High School closes due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clear Creek Amana High School closed suddenly overnight due to COVID-19.

Iowa

Record high of 1,349 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
As students return to classes, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a new record high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Iowa

Clear Creek Amana High School closes due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 4 hours ago
Clear Creek Amana High School has canceled in-person classes after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported late Wednesday night.