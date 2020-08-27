Recreational vehicles permitted to serve as temporary housing in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Cedar Rapids will allow the use of RVs as temporary housing for those who are displaced or completing home repairs after the derecho.

This includes travel trailers, motor homes, and campers. Normally, these recreational vehicles are not intended for permanent housing, but they can help provide a temporary place to live for those rebuilding after the storm.

This will be permitted as temporary housing until November 15, 2020.

Applicants will have to apply for a zoning clearance permit to use an RV as temporary housing. Those can be found online here. The application can then be emailed to zoning@cedar-rapids.org or dropped off at the City Services Center.

Applicants must also be issued a building permit to reconstruct or restore their permanent residence. The RV can house the property owners and any immediate family member. RV’s should not be placed on the existing slab for the primary dwelling, must be connected to water, electric, and sewer services, and can be used for temporary housing for up to 30 days.

