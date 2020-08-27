Record high of 1,349 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As students return to classes, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a new record high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

IDPH reported a total of 1,349 COVID-19 cases and 17 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on August 27, the state’s data is showing a total of 59,368 COVID-19 cases and 1,079 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 7,460 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 614,995 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 305 patients hospitalized with the virus, with 36 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 99 are in the ICU and 44 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.