Advertisement

“No burning allowed whatsoever.” Fire department warns of dangerous conditions for burning

By Becky Phelps
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the warm and dry weather this week is making burning debris even more dangerous.

The City of Cedar Rapids announced a burn ban last Monday, but it didn't apply to cooking fires because people were still without power. Fire Marshall Vance Mckinnon says now that most people have power back, all burnings are illegal.

Since the storm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department has responded to 157 illegal burn calls. 96 of those were reported after the burn ban was put in place August 17th. McKinnon says people burning illegally can receive a fine or citation.

McKinnon says the hot weather makes it so big piles of tree debris can burn easily, especially dried up leaves.

Corey Blackledge has a pile of tree debris in front of his house so tall it blocks the view from the street, and there are matching piles lining his neighborhood.

Blackledge burns wood regularly in his backyard. He says with all the trees down around his house, he has enough wood for the next 5 years. Even though he’d usually turn to his fire pit to clean up the mess, Blackledge agrees that right now it’s extremely dangerous to burn anything. “I’m all about burning wood and having a good time and having some drinks with some friends, but at the expense of other people? No, not at all. No burning right now,” says Blackledge.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cedar Rapids burn ban in place

Updated: 22 minutes ago

Iowa

Sen. Ernst speaks at the Republican National Convention

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Sen. Joni Earnst delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention Wednesday evening.

Iowa

Lee County man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
Authorities say the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Michael and Linda Horn.

Iowa

Nearly $750,000 in federal grants awarded to 3 eastern Iowa health centers

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jake Rinehart
The grants will go toward supporting three healthcare centers in delivering affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare in northeastern Iowa communities.

Latest News

I9 Investigations

State doesn’t keep track of positive rates in Test Iowa tests; took more than 46 days to meet testing goal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
The data, which I9 threaten lawsuits to receive, is the first time data from Test Iowa was ever released and also shows it took 46 days to meet the state’s goal of testing 3,000 people in a single day.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids Community School District releases guidelines for spectators at Kingston Stadium

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has released guidelines on their website for students and spectators at Kingston Stadium this fall.

Local

Cedar Rapids Schools names September 21 as start date after derecho

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
he Cedar Rapids Community School District has identified a new start date for the 2020-2021 school year after the August 10 derecho/

Iowa

County auditors react to news about “illegal” drop boxes for absentee ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Iowa Secretary of State told county auditors it is illegal to have drop boxes for absentee ballots.

News

No separate record of TestIowa results being kept

Updated: 3 hours ago
State officials do not keep separate positive, negative, or inconclusive records for TestIowa results, lumping them in with other tests from other labs.

Iowa

Secretary of State says absentee form mailings in Linn, two other counties breached voters’ information

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
Iowa’s elections office has accused county officials who tried to make it easier to vote by mail during the pandemic of illegally breaching voters’ personal information.