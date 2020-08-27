“No burning allowed whatsoever.” Fire department warns of dangerous conditions for burning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says the warm and dry weather this week is making burning debris even more dangerous.

The City of Cedar Rapids announced a burn ban last Monday, but it didn't apply to cooking fires because people were still without power. Fire Marshall Vance Mckinnon says now that most people have power back, all burnings are illegal.

Since the storm, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department has responded to 157 illegal burn calls. 96 of those were reported after the burn ban was put in place August 17th. McKinnon says people burning illegally can receive a fine or citation.

McKinnon says the hot weather makes it so big piles of tree debris can burn easily, especially dried up leaves.

Corey Blackledge has a pile of tree debris in front of his house so tall it blocks the view from the street, and there are matching piles lining his neighborhood.

Blackledge burns wood regularly in his backyard. He says with all the trees down around his house, he has enough wood for the next 5 years. Even though he’d usually turn to his fire pit to clean up the mess, Blackledge agrees that right now it’s extremely dangerous to burn anything. “I’m all about burning wood and having a good time and having some drinks with some friends, but at the expense of other people? No, not at all. No burning right now,” says Blackledge.

