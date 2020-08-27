Advertisement

Nearly $750,000 in federal grants awarded to 3 eastern Iowa health centers

Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced Wednesday that federal grants totaling nearly $750,000 have been awarded to northeastern Iowa healthcare centers.
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Aug. 26, 2020 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (KCRG) — Rep. Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) announced Wednesday that federal grants totaling nearly $750,000 have been awarded to northeastern Iowa healthcare centers.

The grants will go toward supporting three healthcare centers in delivering affordable, accessible and high-quality healthcare in eastern Iowa communities.

Grant recipients include Crescent Community Health Center ($244,343) in Dubuque, Eastern Iowa Health Center ($176,478) in Cedar Rapids and People’s Community Health Clinic ($325,935) in Waterloo.

“Health centers provide high-quality care to Iowans regardless of their ability to pay, and are an essential part of our healthcare system,” Finkenauer said. “Access to healthcare is more important than ever. These grants will help make sure that healthcare is available across northeast Iowa for our most vulnerable populations.”

