Marion Hy-Vee Drug Store closes permanently

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore is permanently closed because of storm damage.

All prescriptions will be transferred to the pharmacy at the Marion Hy-Vee. Customers will have no interruptions in their service and no delays in health services.

Pharmacy customers will get a letter in the mail within the next few days with more details. Employees of the store have also been offered jobs at other Hy-Vee locations.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.