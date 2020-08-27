Linn County Emergency Managers warn of contractor scams

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency Managers in Linn County are warning residents of potential contractor scams.

They stated that there are many scams out, but there are ways to protect yourself. Get a quote for the woke, do not pay upfront for repair services, contact insurance company for information on damage claims, and contact your local building department to have them verify the contractor.

If you are suspicious about someone who says they are a housing inspector or contractor sent by FEMA, call them at 800-621-3362.

