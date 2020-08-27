Lee County man charged with two counts of vehicular homicide

KEOKUK, Iowa (KCRG) — Authorities in Lee County say a man involved in an Aug. 4 crash near Donnellson was charged in Lee County Court on Wednesday.

Deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office say they, along with troopers from the Iowa State Patrol, responded to a three-vehicle collision at Highway 2 just east of Donnellson.

An investigation is said to have determined that a 2005 Nissan Frontier, driven by Chad Ray Davis of Donnellson, was traveling eastbound on Highway 2 when he failed to maintain control of the vehicle and struck a stationary Harley-Davidson motorcycle that had been stooped at a construction project.

The collision is reported to have then caused the motorcycle and its passengers, Michael Dean and Linda Sue Horn, to strike the rear end of a stationary 2021 Mack truck that was also stopped in the eastbound lane.

Authorities say the collision resulted in the immediate deaths of Michael and Linda Horn.

Officials from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office report Davis was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident, where he was later charged with two counts of homicide by vehicle, operating under the influence, failure to maintain control, driving with a suspended license and failure to file SR-22 insurance.

Davis is currently being held at the Lee County Correctional Center.

