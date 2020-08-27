Advertisement

La. parish votes to keep Confederate statue; Laura topples it

A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.
A statue of a Confederate soldier in front of a courthouse in Lake Charles, La., lies on the ground Thursday Aug. 27, 2020 after being toppled when Hurricane Laura ripped through the area. Earlier this month parish officials voted to keep the statue, called the South’s Defenders Monument, in its place.(AP Photo/Melinda Deslatte)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Hurricane Laura has toppled a Confederate monument in Louisiana just days after officials voted against moving it.

The South’s Defenders Monument formerly stood in front of the Calcasieu Parish courthouse. On Thursday morning it could be seen lying on its side, with broken tree branches strewn on the grass around it.

The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury voted earlier this month not to move the statue after a sometimes heated debate.

Officials in New Orleans and in other states have decided to remove Confederate statues from places of honor over the past few months amid nationwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality.

