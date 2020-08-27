Advertisement

Judge to rule on Trump’s motion to block Iowa absentee forms

District Court Judge Judge Thornhill presides during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa's second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)
District Court Judge Judge Thornhill presides during a hearing in Linn County District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020. Thornhill said Thursday he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump's reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa's second-largest county. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, Pool)(Liz Martin | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A judge says he will rule soon on a request from President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign to invalidate 50,000 requests for absentee ballots submitted by voters in Iowa’s second-largest county.

Judge Ian Thornhill heard arguments on a request for a temporary injunction that would block Linn County Auditor Joel Miller from sending ballots to those voters. Instead, the voters would have to fill out new forms to request to vote absentee. At issue is Miller’s decision to send absentee ballot request forms to about 140,000 county voters in July that were pre-filled with their personal information, including their voter identification numbers.

The Trump campaign contends that was improper.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Marion Hy-Vee Drug Store closes permanently

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
The Marion Hy-Vee Drugstore is permanently closed because of storm damage.

Local

City of Cedar Rapids asking businesses to complete storm loss questionnaire

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
In response to the August 10 derecho, the City of Cedar Rapids is asking businesses to complete a storm loss questionnaire.

Local

Linn County Emergency Managers warn of contractor scams

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
Emergency Managers in Linn County are warning residents of potential contractor scams.

Local

Red Cross shelter at Veterans Memorial Coliseum to close Saturday

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff
One shelter in Cedar Rapids will close in the coming days.

Latest News

Iowa

University of Northern Iowa president: closing bars will help protect our community

Updated: 1 hour ago
The University of Northern Iowa on Thursday said it welcomes Gov. Reynolds’ latest proclamation that closes bars in six counties across the state.

Iowa

Iowa City School District allowed to start classes online only

Updated: 1 hours ago
The state has granted permission to the Iowa City Community School District to begin classes online only as COVID-19 cases increase in the county.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties following increase in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
Bars will be closing again in the six Iowa counties with the most virus activity beginning Thursday.

News

Gov. Reynolds orders bars to close in 6 Iowa counties as COVID-19 cases rise

Updated: 3 hours ago
As a result of rising COVID-19 cases, Governor Reynolds ordered all bars in 6 counties to close - including Linn, Johnson and Black Hawk Counties.

News

Clear Creek Amana High School closes due to positive COVID-19 case

Updated: 3 hours ago
Clear Creek Amana High School closed suddenly overnight due to COVID-19.

Iowa

Record high of 1,349 COVID-19 cases reported Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
As students return to classes, the Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting a new record high number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday.