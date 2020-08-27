IRS offers tax relief for Linn County derecho victims

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County residents, or those who have a business in Linn County, may now qualify for tax relief from the Internal Revenue Service.

This comes after the Federal Emergency Management Agency issued a disaster declaration for individual assistance following the derecho storm.

With the declaration, the IRS can postpone certain tax-filing and payment deadlines for those living in the disaster area. However, taxpayers in localities added to the disaster area later will also receive the same filing and payment relief automatically.

The IRS has extended the deadlines falling on or after August 10, but before December 15, to December 15.

For more details on the tax relief, click here.

Residents and business owners affected by the storm should contact the IRS at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.