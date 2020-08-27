Iowa City School District allowed to start classes online only

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The state has granted permission to the Iowa City Community School District to begin classes online only as the COVID-19 positivity rate continues to increase in the county.

The school district petitioned to be allowed to begin the year with a fully online-only learning model and the state granted the request on Wednesday evening.

The move comes in response to rising positivity rates over the last 14 days. As of Thursday, the positivity rate in Johnson county is 16.8 percent.

However, no decision has been made in regard to changing the start of the school year. The Board of Directors will hold a special meeting on Saturday at 9 a.m. to discuss these developments and determine the next steps to be taken.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.