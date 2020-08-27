Iowa Attorney General wants to hear about price gouging after the derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - If you think a company is price gouging customers, the Iowa Attorney General wants to hear about it.

Tom Miller said he’s taken 50 complaints about companies allegedly hiking up prices to take advantage of people after the derecho. The AG’s office is setting up a temporary mobile office at the U-S Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, where people can file a complaint in person.

Al Perales, with the AG’s office, said, “Monday and Wednesday from 9 [a.m.] - 7 [p.m.], if you have any questions, concerns, complaints we’ll be there to answer questions we want to be here and help out in any way possible”

Miller said multiple complaints have been about one company in particular that KCRG-TV9 did a story on earlier this week. Wire One is an electrical company that insists it hasn’t been price gouging customers.

People can also call the consumer protection line of the Attorney General’s office at 888-777-4590.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.