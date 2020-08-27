Advertisement

Hot today, a few storms possible over northern Iowa this afternoon

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another hot day across eastern Iowa with highs into the 90s. Our pattern will start breaking down with a chance for a few storms over primarily northern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Any storms that form will have the capability of going severe given how warm and humid it has been this week. A better chance of storms exists across our entire area tomorrow. It does look like a morning batch of storms is possible, then a lull, then some additional development. Strong wind is the primary threat with these storms. Once this front passes later tomorrow night, clear and dry weather is likely for the weekend with highs around 80.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Plan on another hot day with highs into the 90s. Isolated storms may occur over the north later this afternoon.

First Alert Weather

National Hurricane Center: Storm surge from Laura could be “unsurvivable”

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
The National Hurricane Center released an update on Thursday about Hurricane Laura saying the storm surge threat could be “unsurvivable.”

Forecast

Thursday’s sunny and hot conditions gives way to a Friday change

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 11 hours ago

Latest News

Forecast

Heat continues, rain & storm chances increase Thursday night

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Highs today will yet again be in the 90s. Like yesterday, the heat index should hit 100 for a few hours this afternoon.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
Heat and humidity continue, rain chances increase Friday.

Forecast

Heat continues, storms possible by Friday

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:18 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a hot one with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Aug. 26, 2020 at 4:17 AM CDT
Plan on another hot day with highs into the mid-90s.

Forecast

Another hot and humid day ahead

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:45 PM CDT
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Iowa

GALLERY: Iowa farmers unsure what’s next after winds flatten corn

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 3:26 PM CDT
Before an unusual wind storm this month, Iowa corn farmers were expecting a near-record crop. About a month before corn would be fully mature and ready for harvest, a derecho blew in from the west with hurricane-force winds that cut a swath through the middle of Iowa.