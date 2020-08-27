Hot today, a few storms possible over northern Iowa this afternoon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another hot day across eastern Iowa with highs into the 90s. Our pattern will start breaking down with a chance for a few storms over primarily northern Iowa later this afternoon into tonight. Any storms that form will have the capability of going severe given how warm and humid it has been this week. A better chance of storms exists across our entire area tomorrow. It does look like a morning batch of storms is possible, then a lull, then some additional development. Strong wind is the primary threat with these storms. Once this front passes later tomorrow night, clear and dry weather is likely for the weekend with highs around 80.

