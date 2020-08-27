Gov. Reynolds trying to add 8 counties to Public Presidential Disaster Declaration

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, Governor Kim Reynolds and her team announced they’re trying to add 8 more counties to a Public Presidential Disaster Declaration.

Linn County already has approval, but those seeking it include Hardin, Iowa, Keokuk, and Washington Counties in eastern Iowa. When it comes to working toward individual assistance, not all of the counties will be able to get it.

Nine have learned they did not meet the threshold for damage. As for other counties, they’ve sent information to Iowa’s Homeland Security, which hopes to finish going over that data by the end of the week so they may be able to apply for help.

When it comes to FEMA assistance, more than 5,000 people have applied in Linn County.

Joyce Flinn, with the Iowa Homeland Security, said, “And an additional 258 in other counties. Residents in non declared counties can call to register, this information is then transferred in the system if those counties become declared.”

The Governor also announced a new website people can turn to for information related to the derecho, disasterrecovery.Iowa.gov.

