Gov. Reynolds closes bars in 6 Iowa counties following increase in COVID-19 cases

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Bars will be closing again in the six Iowa counties with the most virus activity beginning Thursday.

Gov. Reynolds announced she signed a new public health disaster proclamation in response to increasing COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days. On Thursday, the state reported a new record high in daily COVID-19 cases with 1,349 cases.

In light of this, Reynolds said she’s ordering all bars, taverns, breweries, wineries, distilleries and nightclubs to close in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties. However, they can still sell alcoholic beverages off premises.

Restaurants that serve alcohol in these counties will be allowed to remain open, but must stop serving alcohol after 10 p.m.

Reynolds said the state has been able to trace the increasing cases over the last 14 days to these six counties and specifically among people in the age range of 19 to 24, as colleges and universities resume classes. She said that while people in this age range are not at high risk for the virus, they are spreading it and the numbers are reflecting that.

Additionally, Gov. Reynolds reminded Iowans hosting social gatherings to ensure they’re maintaining six feet of social distance.

While she did not issue a mask mandate, she said the state is strongly encouraging anyone over the age of 2 to wear a mask in public settings, especially when keeping six feet apart isn’t possible.

The new proclamation goes in effect at 5 p.m. Thursday and remains in effect until September 20.

Reynolds also said that if people simply move the parties and social gatherings to other counties, the state will be prepared to do more.

See the full proclamation here.

