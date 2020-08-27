Girl uses bread tags to buy wheelchairs

CARMEL, Indiana (CNN) - A young lady in Indiana is working to help children who need wheelchairs, one bread tag at a time!

Many people collect things as a hobby, but for some it’s a passion.

Danielle Rothchild’s collection happens to be bread tags. And in just four years, she’s collected 3.5 million of them.

“I know, especially me, I’ve eaten a lot of bread over the quarantine,” Rothchild said.

But all the bread tags didn’t just come from her, they were donated by the thousands.

Rothchild started her nonprofit “Danielle Cares for Chairs” three years ago. She takes the tags, recycles them, and then uses the money to buy mobility products to donate.

“I currently have given away seven mobility products to precious kids,” she said.

She’s hoping to virtually donate another one by the end of the year, but the pandemic has slowed things down a bit.

The restaurants she once relied on to donate tags can’t do it anymore for sanitary reasons.

“Definitely during this pandemic if you guys can collect that would be amazing,” she said. “I’m trying to make the biggest impact possible. And I know doing some small simple community service can help a lot.”

But there’s no time for slowing down for a few young helpers she said have stepped up in a big way. After four years, she’s already eyeing her replacements.

Children in need can sign up for a wheelchair at Rothchild’s website, where she also receives donations.

She can also be contacted at daniellecaresforchairs@gmail.com

