FEMA says it is “working to mobilize teams and supplies”

By Alana Austin
Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Hurricane Laura made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane -- one of the most powerful storms to ever hit the U.S.

While it did not live up to the most dire forecasts, major devastation was left behind, including roofs ripped off of buildings, downed trees, and power outrages.

Late Thursday, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) provided an update.

FEMA Acting Associate Administrator David Bibo says the federal government is heavily involved in assisting efforts on the ground in the thick of this crisis.

“After a harrowing night, many Louisianans awoke to devastating damages. And FEMA, along with our state partners, local officials, and non-governmental organizations, are working to mobilize teams and supplies to support relief efforts.”

President Donald Trump also said the administration will be aggressive in helping communities get back on track.

Heading into this summer, FEMA and the Trump administration hosted numerous media events to warn emergency managers – and the public – to be prepared for a very active hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting Laura, which has been downgraded to a tropical storm, will make it into the Atlantic Ocean come this weekend.

