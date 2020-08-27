Advertisement

Eastern Iowa man killed in derecho now laid to rest

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCCI) - An eastern Iowa man killed during the derecho more than two weeks ago is now laid to rest.

The community of Brooklyn, Iowa, in Poweshiek County came together for Chris Keller's funeral yesterday.

The 41-year-old was a utility worker for the city. He was electrocuted by downed power lines on August 10th.

Keller’s casket was transported to the cemetery on an old-time fire engine. He was a longtime member of the fire department and used to serve as the fire chief.

The current fire chief, Les Taylor, knew Keller since high school. He said Keller was a man with three loves: wrestling, the fire service, and his family.And he put his heart into all three.

“He was like my right arm,” Taylor said. “He was the first person I called to answer questions.”

Keller was also on the city council and telecommunications board.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

