Des Moines issues face mask mandate

Published: Aug. 27, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The mayor of Des Moines says the city instituted a public mask mandate, effective immediately.

This is one of several communities across the state to push for masks.

Mayor Frank Cownie says masks are required in businesses, including restaurants.

The mandate is part of an extension of the mayoral emergency proclamation in place since March.

The mayor says when it comes to enforcement, there are no citations for now. But the city has ordered 10,000 masks for police to hand out to those who violate the mandate.

Cownie says the decision to issue it was driven by the high positivity rate in Polk County.

“This is a message that has to get out,” Cownie said. “We have to knock the numbers down. We’ve got kids headed back to school.”

Mayor Cownie’s mandate does defy Governor Reynolds. She has not issued a state-wide mandate and has said all along local governments don’t have the authority to.

